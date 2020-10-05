The Deputy Northern Regional Treasurer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Kpeli, has been involved in an accident.

Reports indicate the near-fatal accident occurred on the Tamale- Salaga- Makango road in the early hours of Monday, October 5, 2020.

The accident vehicle.

He is said to have been returning from Yeji in the Bono East region from party duties when the incident happened.

John Kpeli, Northern regional treasurer

Though it is not clear if there were other occupants in the vehicle, he escaped unscathed with the cause of the accident yet to be known.

The vehicle was completely damaged leaving it unrecognisable.

Mr Kpeli was sent to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for medical attention.