Founder and Leader of Messiah Healing Power Faith Church at Twifo Praso in the Central Region has made a shocking revelation about second-year Senior High and Junior High School students who resume school today, Monday, October 5, 2020.

Speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Prophet Samuel Abiata, said God had revealed to him that more schoolchildren will die through various means as the general election approaches.

He, therefore, pleaded with President Nana Akufo-Addo to halt the re-opening of the schools to allow Men of God in the country pray and avert the impending calamity.

“God revealed to me on October 3, during a church service that young children are going to die through various means. The devil needs blood, especially as we prepare for elections and so I beg the President to rescind his decision of reopening schools for SHS 2 students and JHS 2 pupils,” he said.

Prophet Abiata also noted that God revealed to him that there would be several accidents and strange illnesses, adding that when the revelation came to him, he, together with his church members, prayed against it.

But he has, however, been forced to tell Ghanaians about the prophecy as a direction from God to force other Men of God in the country to also pray against the prophecy.

