Officials of the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) have advised parents not to leave their wards’ school placements in the hands of teachers.

Rodney Nkrumah Boateng, an official of CSSPS from the Education Ministry, speaking in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday, revealed that the numerous challenges encountered by the Ministry over school placements were due to parents not participating in the school placement processes.

According to him, parents always leave the school selection process in the hands of teachers which creates problems and affects their wards in the process.

“Parents don’t pay attention to the school selection process; they relegate it to the teachers which is wrong. Parents must be interested in the processes to avoid problems, they must know the school their wards want to be enrolled in and its attendant conditionality, it’s very important,” he said.

Selection of Senior High Schools by students who just completed Junior High School has started and is scheduled to end on October 31, 2020.