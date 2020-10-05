Ghana goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, has set his sight on axing goalkeeper Richard Ofori for the number one spot in the Black Stars.

Ofori, who plays for Maritzburg United in the PSL in South Africa, has been Ghana’s senior national football team’s safest and most trusted pair of hands in the past few years.

Abalora, who is currently unattached after running down his contract at Tanzanian side Azam FC, says he is eager to prove his worth and be Ghana’s number one goalkeeper.

“For me, I am the number one,” Abalora told Agro Ne Fom on Adom TV.

“I will give my everything for the nation, I will prove myself,” the player said further when asked about what he will do when given the opportunity.

Abalora has been named in Ghana’s 23-man squad for the upcoming friendly matches against Mali and Qatar.

Ghana will face the Eagles of Mali on October 9 in Antalya and play Qatar three days later at the same venue.

Abalora will have the opportunity to man the post for Ghana in at least one of the two games as first choice Ofori will miss out due to visa issues.