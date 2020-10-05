There was total chaos at a meeting held by the Bekwai Municipal Assembly at the Bekwai Methodist Conference Room.

Assembly Member for Dadease Electoral Area, Katakyie Kwame Opoku Agyemang, was nearly beaten.

Present at the meeting were members of the Municipal Assembly, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Bekwai Constituency first Chairman, Arko Darkwa and Mike Oteng, Deputy Secretary, NPP Bekwai Constituency.

The action happened in the presence of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai, Joe Osei Owusu, the Municipal Chief Executive, the Municipal Coordinating Director, the Presiding Member and Heads of Department as well as most Assembly Members.

During the meeting, the MP spoke and gave a detailed report about the area. When he finished Mr Agyemang was given the chance to ask his question about the security situation in the municipal.

He asked why the MP had not been bold to condemn the action of his followers who allegedly keep using machetes, sticks and guns on his opponents.

He wanted the MP to explain to the House why some MPs like Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Dr Mathew Opoku-Prempeh distributed 1,000 street bulbs, but for Bekwai Constituency only 340 street bulbs were fixed.

His comments did not sit well with some party members who rushed on him.

Mr Agyemang, in defense, took out his phone to record, but Deputy Secretary Mike Oteng quickly hit the phone out of his hands, shattering it in the process.

MORE

Narrating his ordeal further he told Adom News that he was also pushed but the crowd came to restore calm.

In response, Mr Oteng confirmed the incident but said whatever happened was not intentional.