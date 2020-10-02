Former President Jerry John Rawlings has threatened to stage a protest if government fails to protect lands along the coast.

According to him, the rate at which the sea is eroding the land is alarming hence needs critical attention to protect lives and properties.

The former President said if it had to take him to protest at Parliament House with a placard with the inscription “give us some more groins” to ensure lands along the coast are protected, he will do it.

He said as a matter of urgency, government should extend the sea defence project from Keta to Aflao.

Mr Rawlings gave the warning when a delegation from Parliament led by Speaker, Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye called on him to commensurate with the family on the demise of his mother.

Mr. Rawlings tasked the leadership of Parliament to liaise with the presidency to ensure people along the coastal areas are protected from erosion.

He also said he will personally engage President Akufo-Addo on the matter.