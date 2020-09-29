A government delegation, led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings and family.

The visit was to commiserate with him following the demise of his mother, Victoria Agbotui on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Energy Minister, Peter Amewu and Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadidze among others.

ALSO READ:

Dr Bawumia, during the visit which was in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocol, signed the book of condolence.