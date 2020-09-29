Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Former President Jerry John Rawlings

A government delegation, led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on former President Jerry John Rawlings and family.

The visit was to commiserate with him following the demise of his mother, Victoria Agbotui on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 120522235_3367314226694896_1266874141055371199_o.jpg

Dr Bawumia was accompanied by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, Energy Minister, Peter Amewu and Deputy Information Minister Pius Enam Hadidze among others.

ALSO READ:

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is 120512725_3367314400028212_8664820026459780067_o.jpg

Dr Bawumia, during the visit which was in strict adherence to the Covid-19 safety protocol, signed the book of condolence.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR