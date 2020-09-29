Prospective voters who have been issued their voter Identification (ID) cards can still exercise their franchise on December 7, 2020.

The electoral management body said, “at the polling stations, your biometrics will be scanned, your picture will appear, you will be verified biometrically and you will vote with the ID.”

Dr Serebuor Quaicoe

“Whether you have an ID card or not, on the 7th December, once you are duly registered, you can vote because the system knows you,” Director of Elections at the EC, Dr Serebour Quaicoe stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

A lot of people have been affected by duplicated ID cards after the compilation of the new register. The fear is that they may not be able to vote if the EC does not rectify the anomalies.

Political parties, especially in opposition are up in alms with the Commission accusing it of conniving with the ruling New Patriotic Party to rig the elections.

In response, Dr Quaicoe said there is no cause for alarm since they have been transparent in correcting the wrongs.

He stated that majority of those affected by the duplication in about 100 districts have been issued new cards, thus, the panic being generated by the political parties is unnecessary.

“These anomalies are not new to us. We had similar challenges in 2012 and 2016,” the EC Director of Electoral Services revealed.

Dr Quaicoe assured of free and fair elections with the help of political parties and all stakeholders.