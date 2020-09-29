Gospel musician, Obaapa Christy, is part of the tall list of celebrities who are celebrating Ghanaian highlife legend, Daddy Lumba on his 56th birthday.

In an exclusive video, the singer said contrary to perceptions that Daddy Lumba doesn’t socialise easily, he has a humble soul and respects everyone.

She disclosed how the Aben Wo Ha hitmaker made time to look for her parents some years ago when he went to play a show in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The gospel singer said there have been many times where Daddy Lumba would call her purposely to advise her.

According to her, the idea of keeping mute on certain issues though people expect her to react stemmed from Daddy Lumba’s words to her.

He respects everyone. There was a time in Kumasi where he looked for my mum and dad in Mampongteng.

It got to a time where he called me and told me that when you close your mouth no one would know what you have planned, she noted.