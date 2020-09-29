Some Ghanaian celebrities, who are ardent fans of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, took time off their busy schedules to show love to the 56-year-old music icon who is loved by many across the country.

In an exclusive video, highlife singer Kuami Eugene, Obaapa Christy, King Promise, actor Kwaku Manu and a host of others prayed for God’s blessings for the ace musician and producer who has over 30 albums to his credit.

Others, who joined the celebration list, included Fameye, actor Prince David Osei, Akwaboah Jnr and Borax, the rapper who collaborated with Daddy Lumba on his ‘Asei Ho’ hit song.

Check out their wishes below:

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also taken to social media, especially Twitter to celebrate the music icon.

The name ‘Daddy Lumba’ is leading trends with many music fanatics sending their good wishes to the celebrated artiste.

Read some of them below:

Today is World Daddy Lumba Day. Don't miss Drive Time on Joy 99.7fm. 3pm sharp I'll be on your radio. My favourite Daddy Lumba song is Theresa, what's yours?#DriveOnJoy @joy997fm pic.twitter.com/hqxTWwvSSB — Lexis Bill (@lexisbill) September 29, 2020

Pouring myself a glass of something strong and putting on Makra Mo & Ankwannoma on repeat. Happy Birthday Daddy Lumba. — #ForMyBrothers Album Out Now (@KOJO_Cue) September 29, 2020

A legend is what you are. Happy Birthday Charles Kwadwo Fosu a.k.a Daddy Lumba. pic.twitter.com/K4aDbxmjvb — Bola Ray (@TheRealBolaRay) September 29, 2020

A special, blessed birthday to the legendary, Mr Charles Kwadwo Fosu aka Daddy Lumba (DL). Ghana's version of Michael Jackson! The greatest to ever do it. 🎉🎂🎊🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q2CIPQMnc4 — Lawyer Ntikateche Bombay Isaiah (@ntimination) September 29, 2020

My G. O. A. T was born today

Happy birthday to a Legend ❤️😍

May God bless you Daddy Lumba pic.twitter.com/G72tuHBhB6 — MAAME (@gunnerqueen) September 29, 2020

Multiple-award winning Ghanaian musician, Charles Kwodwo Fosu, affectioned Daddy Lumba (DL) was born today in 1964. At age 16, Lumba started his music career at the Juaben Senior High School. He was the school's choir leader from 1983 to 1984. Lumba turns 56 today. pic.twitter.com/gyIrnjONft — TAS (@TheAfricanSpy) September 29, 2020