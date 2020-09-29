Some Ghanaian celebrities, who are ardent fans of Ghanaian highlife legend Daddy Lumba, took time off their busy schedules to show love to the 56-year-old music icon who is loved by many across the country.
In an exclusive video, highlife singer Kuami Eugene, Obaapa Christy, King Promise, actor Kwaku Manu and a host of others prayed for God’s blessings for the ace musician and producer who has over 30 albums to his credit.
Others, who joined the celebration list, included Fameye, actor Prince David Osei, Akwaboah Jnr and Borax, the rapper who collaborated with Daddy Lumba on his ‘Asei Ho’ hit song.
MORE:
Check out their wishes below:
Meanwhile, some Ghanaians have also taken to social media, especially Twitter to celebrate the music icon.
The name ‘Daddy Lumba’ is leading trends with many music fanatics sending their good wishes to the celebrated artiste.
Read some of them below: