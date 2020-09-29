

Registrar of the Volta Regional House of Chiefs, Harry Attipoe, has debunked rumours of vanishing with two vehicles donated by the Vice President to the Oti Regional House of Chiefs.



This is in relation to rumour being circulated that Mr Attipoe disappeared with a Nissan hardbody with registration number GS3423- 19 and a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GS1879-19 after inauguration by the Regional House of Chiefs.



He said the stories are false and are attempts by some unscrupulous people to tarnish his hard-earned reputation.



He added that it would be appropriate to highlight the achievements in the region rather than targeting the downfall of an individual.