National Democratic Congress’ Koku Anyidoho has taken to social media to announce a successful verification of his voter registration details.

He disclosed he traveled to his hometown Tanyigbe in the Volta region for the exercise and said his details were correct.

Taking to his Twitter page, he noted no registered voters’ name was left and splashed photos of the process.

He further expressed reservations about controversies regarding the voters’ exhibition exercise.

He believes the exhibition is to address anomalies associated with the electoral processes, hence the need for everyone to live by the law.

