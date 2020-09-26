One person has been confirmed dead following attacks by the Western Togoland secessionists on Friday, September 25, 2020.
The deceased is said to be a member of the group that engaged the joint security team deployed to restore calm in the region in gunfire battle.
This was announced in a joint police and military statement detailing the sequence of events which led to the arrest of 31 suspects flown to Accra to face the Bureau of National Investigations.
