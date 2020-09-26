Award-winning musician, Becca, has proven she has always been a woman of curves by shutting down social media with her latest video.

The video saw the singer in a sporty outfit as she steps out with her bestie, Stacy Amoateng’s daughter.

The outing was a spa treat to mark the young girl’s 15th birthday.

In the video Stacy posted on her Instagram page, Becca gave off an emotional hug to the celebrant who obviously could not hide her joy.

Being a good ‘auntie’, she sent a message of caution to guys and asked them not to cross paths with her niece.

She vowed to deal with any guy who messes with her as she turns around to give fans a glimpse of her backside.

Despite being decently dressed, her curvaceous stature was still evident, proving she is naturally endowed.