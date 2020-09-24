Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has shared a lovely photo of him and former President John Agyekum Kufuor on social media.

Mr Anyidoho posted the photo on his Twitter handle after visiting the former President at his Airport Residence.

Posting the photo, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Professor Atta Mills Institute, said they had a chat about the legacy of late President Mills.

He posted: Former President Agyekum Kufuor was certainly telling me a very interesting and engaging story when he allowed me into his Airport Residence to have a chat about the legacy of President Atta Mills. God is good.