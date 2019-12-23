Former President John Agyekum Kuffour has eulogized President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo saying he is doing well.

He has therefore employed the party to tell their own stories rather than keeping mute over what they have been able to achieve as a party and as government.

Speaking at the party’s annual delegates conference, he explained that they should have a missionary zeal to spread the good news of the NPP government.

“When you do this Ghanaians will appreciate the good work of the party and see the need to vote for the party for another term,” he said.

“Do not allow yourselves to be stray jacketed into sterile ideology,” he added.

“I wish conference a success.”

Delegates and functionaries of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have converged at the Trade Fair centre at La in Accra, for their annual Conference.

The day started with a Church service at 9am and will continue with resolutions and reports until after 2pm.

There will be a Rally at the forecourt of the Trade Fair Site.

The Rally will be addressed by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and other Party stalwarts.

This year’s Conference and Rally will be held on the theme: ‘We have performed better – 4 more to do more’.