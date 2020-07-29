Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has lauded President Nana Akufo-Addo, for endorsing the construction of a monument in honour of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Equating the President to the Biblical King Cyrus, Mr Anyidoho said it was in order that the President is given credit.

Government, through the Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority, Jerry Ahmed Shaib, announced President Akufo-Addo’s pledge to renovate the Asomdwee Park, the resting place of Prof. Mills, near the Independence Square at Osu, Accra, into an ultra-modern facility befitting the status of the former President.

Delivering a solidarity message on behalf of the New Patriotic Party during the 8th Anniversary of the late former president, Mr Shaib explained that the President was committed to holding onto the legacy of the former statesman.

It is this show of solidarity that has got the NDC former Deputy General Secretary waxing lyrically about the current president.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM, Mr Anyidoho described as disappointing and lamentable, the fact that such a remarkable monument could not be constructed during the NDC – Prof Mills’ own party’s era.

Alluding to King Cyrus, he opined that it was clearly divine design that the redevelopment was being done under a different administration, just as the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem happened under the Persian King.