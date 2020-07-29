Songstress Deborah Vanessa, popularly known as Sister Derby, says she isn’t willing to give her heart to anyone again.
The ‘Sweet Ex’ singer fabulously rocked a green dress and took a shot against a green background, and gave the photo with a laughable caption.
Although her post was purely sarcastic and meant to entertain her fans, reading between the lines, it was clear she wouldn’t risk another broken-heart.
READ ALSO:
She captioned the photo: “Married to myself, I’m in my house come and beat me.”
Check out her post below: