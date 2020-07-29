Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared the full video of Beyoncé’s ‘Already’ song with Shatta Wale ahead of its official release.

The American singer is set to release her music film, ‘Black Is King’, which features music videos from her ‘Lion King: The Gift album.’

The songs on the album include the banging track with Ghana’s Shatta Wale which is titled ‘Already’.

Ahead of the official release of Beyoncé’s music film on July 31, 2020, snippets of the music video with Shatta Wale leaked on Friday, July 24, 2020.

READ ALSO:

The video looks to have been recorded from the screen of a TV and had inscriptions suggesting it might have been recorded in a non-English speaking country, possibly in Asia.

The short clip, which could be described as a trailer, has Shatta Wale seated on a throne riding on a horse and riding a king with some guards beside.

Beyoncé, on the hand, is seen dancing and singing. She rocked many different hairstyles which are African-inspired.

Following the leak, the actress shared the full music video on her Instagram page and expressed her love for the song.

Sharing the video, Nadia tagged both Beyoncé and Shatta Wale saying she had watched the video over a million times: “I’m I the only one obsessed with this video?!… Damn. Watched it a million times #already. @beyonce and @shattawalenima .”

Not long after sharing the video, the actress deleted it from her page.

But the sharing and deletion of the video have caught some attention on social media with an Instagram blog, Thosecalledcelebs, calling her out as a hypocrite.

Sharing a screenshot of Nadia’s post, the blog suggested she tagged Beyoncé to get her attention and not because she was in love with the song as she claimed.

Check it out: