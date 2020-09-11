Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Koku Anyidoho, has once again likened Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the biblical King Cyrus.

Mr Anyidoho showered praises on President Akufo-Addo for honouring his promise of renovating the Asomdwee Park where late Professor John Evans Atta Mills was buried.

At the 8th anniversary remembrance of the late president, the government, through the Coastal Development Authority, promised to give the facility a facelift.

In an Okay FM interview, Mr Anyidoho revealed that the clearance has been given for work to commence on the site.

An emotional Mr Anyidoho expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for staying through to his words.

He indicated his readiness to visit the president at the seat of government to thank him officially for honouring the image of the late Mills.

“As I speak to you, works are ongoing at the Asomdwee Park thanks to President Akufo-Addo. The design for Asomdwee Park was made in 2012 but as to why we couldn’t finish it, I don’t know but Nana Akufo-Addo has made it possible. A letter has been issued for the contractor to reconstruct Asomdwee Park to its original design,” he said.