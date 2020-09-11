Running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has asked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to desist from intimidating people who vote for them to come to power.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang also questioned if the country is practicing democracy judging from what she says has become frequent attacks on free speech.

She argued that stifling free speech could be a recipe for disaster since the electorate could be forced to express themselves through violent means.

She made this comment during a working visit to the Media Foundation for West Africa.