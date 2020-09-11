The Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) has cited a number of politicians in its July edition of Elections Campaign Language monitoring project report.

In a statement issued by the MFWA on September 3, National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) General Secretary, Johnson Aseidu Nketia and his opposite member in the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu and former NPP Member of Parliament for Upper Denkyira West, Benjamin Kofi Ayeh were listed as culprits of indecent language.

The monitoring period, which spanned from July 1 to July 31, 2020, is reported to have captured a total of 2,749 radio programmes on 35 selected radio stations across the country.

NPP General Secretary, John Boadu

“The programmes included news bulletins, and political/current affairs discussions aired on the 35 radio stations,” the statement read.

It further reports that a sum of 66 indecent expressions were recorded from 36 different individuals.

Criteria for compiling the list is recorded to be expressions that revolve around “insulting and offensive comments, unsubstantiated allegations, inciting violence, gender-specific insults, expressions or comments promoting divisiveness and expressions promoting prejudice and bigotry.”

Within the period of monitoring, the NDC recorded the highest number of indecent expressions (27), per the report.

The Elections Campaign language monitoring project seeks to promote issues-based campaign and use of decent language/expression before, during and after Ghana’s 2020 elections.

