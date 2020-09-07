Running mate to former President John Mahama showed off some beautiful dance moves during the party’s manifesto launch at the University of Professional Studies in Accra Monday.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang and the women caucus of the party led by National Women’s Organiser, Hannah Bissiw boogied to Koda’s hit song “Hossana”.

Her rhythm and style wowed patrons when she was by the women to show off her moves on the dance floor.

Watch full video above:

Meanwhile, the manifesto dubbed; People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more contains a lot of goodies which according to the NDC will transform Ghana.