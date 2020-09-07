The National Democratic Party (NDC) on Monday, September 7, launched its 2020 manifesto ahead of the December 7 polls.

The event came off at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people”.

Manifesto Chairman

Chairman of the NDC’s manifesto committee, Kwaku Danso Boafo, said the document has been divided into six main themes.

They include: