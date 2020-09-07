National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has cast a slur on the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the ruling party, in the past three years, has done nothing than to worsen the plight of Ghanaians.

Speaking at the launch of the NDC’s manifesto dubbed: ‘People’s Manifesto : Jobs, Prosperity and more’, Mr Ofosu-Ampofo wondered why a party that claims to have people’s interest at heart will abandon projects started by the erstwhile Mahama administration.

Based on this backdrop, the NDC Chairman said the NPP must be christened Abandoned Project Party.

He also accused the NPP of raising the living standard of Ghanaians and insisted that the manifesto by the NDC was put together with the people in mind.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo described as worrying how President Akufo-Addo is still cutting sod for new projects just three months to elections.

He maintained that, the NPP is confused, hence must be booted out for a visionary leader, John Mahama to rescue Ghana.

Touching on the manifesto, the NDC Chairman said the document has been written in simple language so it can be read and understood by everyone.

He added that, NDC members and executives will, after the launch, engage and explain the various policies in the manifesto to Ghanaians.

Mr Ofosu-Ampofo urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC since President Akufo-Addo and his administration are ‘tired’ of governing.