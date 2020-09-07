Ghana has recorded 92 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ghana Health Service, 43,801 have recovered/discharged.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 44,869.

The number of active cases in Ghana is currently 785. The death toll stands at 283 as of September 7, 2020.

Regional Breakdown:

Greater Accra Region – 22,483; Ashanti Region – 10,891; Western Region – 2,960; Eastern Region – 2,321; Central Region – 1,878; Bono East Region – 777; Volta Region – 668; Western North Region – 638; Northern Region – 528; Ahafo Region – 524; Bono Region – 511; Upper East Region – 282; Oti Region – 237; Upper West Region – 90; Savannah Region – 62; North East Region – 19