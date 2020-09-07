The University of Professional Studies, Accra, venue for the manifesto launch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), is charged up.

Already, the venue is packed with supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), including executives from the national, regional and constituency levels, as well as former state appointees.

Dubbed, the ‘People’s Manifesto : Jobs, Prosperity and more’, the latest document is expected to address all “the felt needs of the people.”

Former President John Dramani Mahama entered the venue to massive cheers from the crowd.

He exchanged pleasantries with his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang before taking his seat.

Below are some photos from the ongoing event:

The flagbearer also exchanged pleasantries with his running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang before taking his seat

Former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah seated at the event

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Campaign Manager Joshua Alabi

Hannah Bissiw





Kwaku Danso Boafo

Haruna Iddrisu





Hannah Bissiw



Ofosu Ampofo









Kuami Eugene

