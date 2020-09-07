As the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) readies to launch its manifesto, some of the promises in the document have already found their way online.

The manifesto dubbed; People’s Manifesto: Jobs, Prosperity and more contains the plans the party has for the country if given the nod ahead of the December general elections.

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

These frameworks are expected to be outlined as the party makes their intentions for the citizenry clear.

They includes: