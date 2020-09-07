Communications Director of Hearts of Oak ha cas hinted they are determined to keep Kofi Kordzi but will allow him to leave if he wants to.

Qatari based club, Al-Sailiya SC have submitted a bid of $200,000 for the striker ahead of the new season.

Reports in the local media suggest that the Phobians have rejected the deal for the striker.

The 24-year-old forward has written to the hierarchy of the club to allow him to leave, according reports.

However, Kwame Opare Addo, has opened up on the details of the contract details.

According to him, the club wants the forward to stay but will allow him to leave if he insists.

READ ALSO

“Hearts board want the striker to stay, we will do our best but if he wants to go, we will allow him?” He told Asempa FM on the Ultimate Sports Show.

“The proposal didn’t quote any figure but in negotiating with them that was where the $200,000 came in.

“We have met the player to extend his contract and this was when this proposal came in.

“We will do what is best for the club and the player as well,” he added.

Last season, the strong striker featured in all 14 matches of the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League before it was cancelled and managed to score six goals in the process.