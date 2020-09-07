President Nana Akufo-Addo has displayed his football skills to prove he is equally a great player just as he is a great fan.

His wild skills came to play during the commissioning of an astroturf project at the University of Professional Studies, Accra on Friday.

The event saw the General captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan, President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku and Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Prof Kwesi Yankah among others in attendance.

President Akufo-Addo and Mr Gyan were required to give the first kick to pave way for the commissioning.

President Akufo-Addo, after the ball was passed to him, did not hesitate to impress the spectators who gave off a loud cheer after his shot.

Watch the video below: