Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm, Menzgold has reacted to the United Nations (UN) award scam.

Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM 1, is angry people are comparing him to the organiser, Kwame Fordjour.

Over 20 popular personalities, including top government officials, rappers and media personalities, fell for the fake UN award.

The award, under the auspices of Global Blueprint Excellence Award, according to the organiser, Kwame Fordjour, is in collaboration with the UN and Kofi Annan Foundation.

However, it turned out to be palpable false with the UN issuing an official statement on it.

There has been many memes and photo grids of both NAM1 and ‘Dr UN’ which sought to suggest that the two men were in the same league.

But a livid NAM 1, in a Tweet, could not fathom why people will drag him into such an issue.

