Popular fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, caught attention when she joined actress and singer Diamond Appiah to celebrate her birthday.

The actress turned 33 on Saturday, September 5, 2020, and celebrated in style.

She held a lavish birthday party in her mansion at East Legon Hills.

The birthday party was an assemblage of prominent personalities in Ghana.

Dubbed the ‘Hollywood Party’, her birthday party lived up to its name and turned out to be a star-studded event.

Many of Ghana’s topmost entertainment personalities and other prominent people joined her to celebrate her new age.

Among them were actresses Grace Omaboe, Kalsoume Sinare, Selassie Ibrahim, Akofa Edjeani, Vicky Zugah and Beverly Afaglo.

Nana Agradaa happened to be one of the many people who attended the party and she made her presence felt.

In a video, Nana Agradaa, who sat with her entourage, is seen joining the dance floor as the actress dances with Maame Dokono and Dzifa Gomashie.

Upon reaching where they were dancing, she brought out GHC100.00 notes and started spraying on them.

Watch video below: