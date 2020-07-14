A rare photo of Fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, spotted with her son, Clinton Ocli, has set the internet on fire.

He is the eldest son of the priestess and her pastor husband and bears a striking resemblance with her.

Her middle-aged son is the Chief Executive Officer of Agradaa Movement, a hub of artistes, composers and music producers.

Being a rapper himself, he is known for his hit song ‘Blessing’ which featured D-Cryme and a lavish display of wealth on social media.

The Johannesburg-based Ghanaian rapper also has fleet of cars to boast of.