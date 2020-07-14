The National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo’s attempt to exclude a witness statement in his ongoing trial has been frustrated by the lack of service of hearing notice on him.

At the hearing today, Tuesday, July 14, 2020, the Supreme Court noted that the bailiff could not serve Mr Ofosu-Ampofo with the hearing notice and consequently adjourned the case indefinitely.

The Court, presided over Justice Jones Dotse, said appropriate steps should be taken to unravel the cause of the failure.

The NDC National Chairman went to the Supreme Court to seek to exclude the witness statement of Accra-based journalist, Benjamin Osei Ampofo Adjei, from the State’s case against him.