Popular Ghanaian fetish priestess, Patricia Asieduaa, has revealed the source of her prowess.

Nana Agradaa, as she is affectionately called, said her life changed for the better when she had divine encounter with God on the Atwea Mountains.

Narrating her encounter, she claimed she had fasted and prayed for 21 days for divine intervention on the mountain when all odds were against her.

However, one faithful day while praying, she encountered God in a trance and received impartation – this she alleged is the source of her powers.

“I got my powers on Atwea Mountains and God is my witness. I’m a fetish priestess but I win more souls for Christ than pastors,” he stated in an interview with actor, Kwaku Manu.

ALSO READ:

The popular fetish priestess made the revelation while reacting to allegations that she got her powers from Benin.

“I have been to Benin but not for powers. I only accompanied my ex-husband who is also a fetish priest to a meeting,” she explained.

Nana Agradaa noted that, though she uses smaller gods for her work, her major source of power is from the Lord Almighty.

“I fast and pray because I know the gods can’t protect me. I will never give credit to them. It is God who protects me,” she added.