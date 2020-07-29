Kafaba, in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah region, has turned into a ‘ghost’ town as residents abandon the area following the gruesome murder of 90-year-old Akua Denteh.

The Savannah Regional Police Commander, Enock Adutwum Bediako, who disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem morning show, Wednesday said the community has been deserted as many believe they would be arrested in connection with the incident.

“The community is very quiet. It appears people after getting a hint of possible arrest over the murder of Akua Denteh have all run away. Kafaba’s population is between 600 and 700 people and as I speak with you now, all of them have gone into hiding for reasons best known to them.” he said.

The police have, however, been able to arrest one suspect in connection with the murder.

The suspect, Zackaria Yahaya, identified as one of the chiefs in Kafaba, was arrested Tuesday by the police at Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality for his alleged role in facilitating the murder of the 90-year-old woman.

Speaking further in the interview, DCOP Adutwum Bediako said the police have also been engaging some persons of interest such as the Assembly Members in the area to assist in investigations.

He said aside the two witch doctors who committed the act, they are on a manhunt for eight other people believed to be in connection with the act.

“We are hunting for eight people we believe brought her to the village and accommodated her before killing her,” he added.

The deceased has since been buried by her family.

Listen to the police in audio above: