Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, has sent a message of caution to party members ahead of the 2020 elections.

According to Mr Coker, no aggrieved member of the party in the Greater Accra region under his watch will contest as an independent candidate in the elections.

This is because he believes he has proven to be an epitome of peace in the region since he assumed office 12 years ago.

“The party is paramount, no one will go independent under my watch in the whole of Greater Accra.

“We have a system and you have to obey the rules and structures of the party if you want to be part of us,” he cautioned.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based television station, he, however, said there were speculations about attempts by some individuals to distance themselves from the party.

“It is never true, I have heard snippets of stories but it hasn’t come to my notice, I can assure you but in politics, we know the manoeuvres going on.

“Somebody who feels cannot win the seat and trying to split our front is trying to stir up this kind of behaviour,” he said.