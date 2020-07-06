Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is appealing for support for running mate Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

Joseph Ade Coker said though some of the party members are disappointed, the choice of the flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is supreme.

The former Education Minister was chosen after approval by the NDC’s National Executive Committee at the party’s headquarters at Adabraka in Accra on Monday.

Prior to this, all regional chairman of the NDC met Mr Mahama after it became obvious Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s Vice-Presidential candidacy was a done deal.

ALSO READ:

Most of them preferred a male candidate but could not convince Mr Mahama to rescind his decision.

Following the announcement, some NDC members have resolved to take a sit down attitude because their candidates were rejected.

But Ade Coker on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday stressed the need for the party to respect the decision of the flagbearer.

“It is John Mahama who will be on the ballot so lets put this behind us and work for victory,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional Chairman was certain the John/Jane ticket will bring victory to the NDC.

He called for all hands on deck to forge ahead in unity for a resounding victory in the December general election.