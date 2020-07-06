All 16 regional Communication Officers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have congratulated Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang on her nomination as the running mate for John Mahama for the December elections.

“Your nomination from a vast range of other equally capable hands epitomises the trust and confidence of the rank-and-file of our great party for the enviable niche you have carved for yourself in both public and private life,” the Communicators said in a release issued on Monday.

READ ALSO:

Former President Mahama settled on the former Education Minister as his running mate for the 2020 elections.

Read the full statement from the 16 Regional Communications Officers below:

REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICERS OF NDC CONGRATULATES HON. PROFESSOR JANE NAANA OPOKU AGYEMANG ON HER ELEVATION TO THE STATUS OF RUNNING MATE TO HIS EXCELLENCY JOHN DRAMANI MAHAMA

With a unanimous accord, we the Sixteen Regional Communication Officers of the Great NDC wish to convey our profound congratulations to the Peerless Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang on this occasion that she has been nominated to the High Office of running mate for the NDC and the next Vice President of Ghana for that matter.

Your nomination from a vast range of other equally capable hands epitomises the trust and confidence of the rank and file of our great party for the enviable niche you have carved for yourself in both public and private life.

It is our firm conviction that, at this crucial moment that our nation has lost trust in the non – performing President Akufo Addo – Dr Mahamudu Bawumia ticket of leadership, you shall bring to bear your enviable sphere of knowledge, motherliness and commitment to the prosperity of all our countrymen and women in supporting His Excellency John Dramani Mahama to emancipate our country from the profound leadership paralysis that we are enduring under President Akufo-Addo.

While we congratulate you for this enviable feat, we wish to extend our sincere appreciation and gratitude to President Mahama and the Council of Elders of the great NDC for adding another beautiful block to Ghana’s cynosure of democracy.

The choice of a woman of valour and substance to the High Office of Running Mate and obviously our next Vice President emboldens the NDC as a political lineage that truly believes in egalitarianism as well as appreciating women as critical partners to our nation’s development.

We believe that this novelty in our nation’s political history shall draw the masses of all females as we collectively strive to give greater space to women in our development discourse.

Once again, Congratulations Hon. Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.