The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has given reasons why it unanimously accepted Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as John Mahama’s choice of running mate ahead of the 2020 general election.

According to deep throat sources in the camp of the opposition NDC, Mr Mahama’s choice was accepted due to the fact that he [John Mahama] had just one more term to run for the presidency.

Also, per the custom in the NDC, the running mate of the presidential candidate is given a head start in the race to becoming the party’s presidential candidate, hence, the decision to accept her was borne out of the fact that she would not be allowed to run for presidential candidature of the party after her term with Mr Mahama, should Mr Mahama win the 2020 general election.

The party insisted that, it wanted a fresh presidential and Vice-Presidential candidate after the end-of-tenure of Mr Mahama as president of the Republic of Ghana.

The former Education Minister and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast was on Monday, July 3, 2020, nominated the Vice Presidential Candidate of the NDC in the run-up to the 2020 December polls.