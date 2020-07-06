The decision by former President John Mahama to pick former Education Minister, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman as running mate for the 2020 general election could be a recipe for disaster.

This, according to Political Science Department, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr Kwesi Amakye Boakye, is because of her lack of knowledge in economics.

“Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyeman has an English background and Mahama is also a communications expert so strategically not a good card,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

He explained that should the National Democratic Congress (NDC) win the elections, the former Education Minister as Vice-President will have to lead the economic management team which could be a huge problem.

“Knowledge in economics matter to be able to appreciate the figures you are presented with but she lacks that which could affect her output,” the political science lecturer stressed.

This notwithstanding, he said the choice of the former Education Minister is “highly strategic” since she comes from the Central region.

Though she might not have a constituency in the NDC, he said just coming from the swing region might win more votes for the NDC in the December polls.

He urged Prof. Opoku-Agyeman to demonstrate more than her academic prowess to win the grassroots of the party.