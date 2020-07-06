New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for Tema West Constituency, Nana Boakye, has slammed executives of the constituency for demanding the withdrawal of Kingsley Carlos Ahenkorah as parliamentary candidate for the constituency.

Nana Boakye has suggested that the calls are being fueled by disgruntled losers whose actions could disorient members of the NPP in the Constituency.

Admitting to the fact that Mr Ahenkorah was wrong for visiting registration centres despite his Covid-19 status, he he said Mr Ahenkorah should not be demonized as he has been of great service to his constituents and the nation at large.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Monday, Mr Boakye said he felt the former Deputy Trade Minister was not being treated fairly.

He said not only is Mr Ahenkorah’s mistake, resignation and constant bashing affecting his immediate family but has also caused his [Mr Boakye] aged mother high blood pressure.

READ ALSO:

“When news of Carlos’ status broke out, I was reported to have contracted the virus and taken to ICU. When my mother heard the news, she fell sick and her blood pressure shot up. As I speak with you, she is still unwell due to the false claims that I had been infected,” he narrated.

“Hon Carlos has paid his due to the party on whose ticket he represents and this is not the way he should be treated. He did not invent the virus. Let’s respect his persona and give credence to his good works rather than dehumanize and demonize his person,” he added.

Mr Carlos Ahenkorah became a subject of news reports when it emerged that he had contracted the but went round to visit some voter registration centres.

He resigned days after the news broke as Ghanaians and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) called for his head for being reckless and putting others at risk of infection.

Listen to audio below: