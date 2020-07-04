A member of Carlos Ahenkorah’s campaign team in the Tema West Constituency passed on on Thursday after he was rushed to the LEKMA Hospital at Teshie in Accra for medical attention.

The deceased (name withheld), a ward coordinator at Lashibi, was among three members of Mr Ahenkorah’s campaign team in the Tema West Constituency alleged to have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

An authentic source said a polling station chairman for Community 5, popularly called Bobo, was on admission at Caiquo Hospital, a private facility at Tema, whilst the remainder, Nana Boakye, is in self-isolation and being treated at home.

The news of the death of the ward coordinator came as a surprise to many constituents who wondered how he and the two others got infected with the disease.

The incidence seemed to have visibly shaken their admirers and compatriots in the Lashibi community as those the Ghanaian Times approached for comments declined to discuss the issue.

Meanwhile, the parliamentary candidate for the New Patriotic Party in Tema West, Carlos Ahenkorah, resigned yesterday from his position as the Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry.

Mr Ahenkorah came under intense criticism on social media after it emerged he visited some voter registration centres on Tuesday in his constituency to see how the voter registration exercise was going, though he had tested positive for COVID-19.



Mr Ahenkorah told some radio stations on Thursday, he went out of isolation because he was asymptomatic.