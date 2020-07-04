Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Frederick Acheampong, says the Kotoko Chief Executive Officer (CEO) job is one of the top jobs in Africa.

The experienced journalist and football administrator is yet to work with another club after parting ways with Ashgold.

The Board of Directors of Asante Kotoko is on a hunt for a new CEO following the dissolution of the George Amoako-led management.

Last week, the Board engaged a prospect in former Fifa intermediary, Nana Yaw Amponsah, who made a presentation on a five-year plan during their last meeting in Accra.

But the immediate-past CEO of regional rivals AshantiGold says no official approach has been made to him yet.

“The Kotoko job is one of the biggest in the world,” Mr Acheampong remarked in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM.

“Yes, the speculations and linkages are going on but nobody has called me over such,” he said.

Mr Acheampong would love to be associated with Kotoko even in the capacity of a Commercial Director.

“What I know is that Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs on this earth. So if your name is linked to it as CEO or the Commercial Director, it can open some doors for you. It is massive and a big one,” he said.

Footy-Ghana.com understands the Asante Kotoko Board of Directors will be holding its next sitting on Friday, July 3.