Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha, has declared himself as the pastor who has travelled most in Ghana.

His periodic visits to France, United States of America and Britain among others have earned him the self-acclaimed title.

Speaking to Adom News, he listed America as his favourite country, having stayed in over 15 states for many years.

Kumchacha says his stay in America has polished his English and he has learnt how to ‘slang’ and express himself better than most pastors in Ghana.

However, he revealed he is on a travel break in recent times because due to COVID-19, his financial strength has gone down.