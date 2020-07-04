Former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister, Joseph Yamin, has recounted how Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as ‘Sir John,’ advised him to settle a matter out of court.

According to him, Hopeson Adorye in 2012 assaulted one Donkor Fuseini of the National Democratic Congress in the studios of Kessben FM.

He, then being the regional minister, reported the assault to the police and the issue was sent to court.

After court proceedings, Mr Yamin said Sir John approached him and pleaded with him to settle the issue out of court to the benefit of both parties.

“Sir John asked me why I took such a small matter to court and that this was a political case. He said Hopeson had used his big head to assault Donkor and then I dragged him in court. ‘How can you do that my friend?’ Just forget about it and settle the matter out of court,” Mr Yamin said on Accra based Hello FM, monitored by Adomonline.com.

Mr Yamin said although he was from the opposing political party, he headed to his advice.

The former Deputy Regional Minister said he would always remember Sir John for his selfless lifestyle and his ability to bring people together regardless of their political race.

This, he said, would make him miss Sir John.

Listen to him in audio above: