General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says he is still shocked by the sudden demise of his best pal and Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

Speaking on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem show on Thursday, Asiedu Nketia revealed the extent to to which he went for his friend who at a point people perceived were at each other’s throat.

Mr Asiedu-Nketia intimated that he and Sir John were more than brothers because they looked beyond politics and helped each other in times of need.

He recalled how he supported the late Sir John in 2013 when he appeared before the Supreme Court for some contemptuous comments he had made.

READ ALSO:

“I was very close to Sir John. One thing I recall I did for him was when he was called to appear before the Supreme Court, I stood behind him and supported him even to the extent that his party members were angry at him,” he said.

“We met a couple of times and he never denied meeting with me to members of his party. Even my party people were also angry at me for supporting him and showing solidarity but I told my party people that he was more than a friend to me so there is nothing wrong with me supporting him. The same way when I get problems, I expect him to solidarise with me, it is the same thing I did for him,” he added.

According to him, the night prior to his appearance before the apex court, he had a lengthy discussion with him [Sir John] and even advised him on how to compose himself when he stood in the box to answer questions posed to him.

This he said, showed the extent to which he could go for Sir John.

Listen to audio below: