Musician cum politician, Bice Osei Kuffour, popularly known as Obour has taken to social media to pay his last respect to Sir John, the late Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

Obour described the late politician as a man who loves to advise and coach people with the experiences he had in his field of expertise.

Obour wrote on social media on Thursday, July 02, 2020:

Sir John.

My No1 Advisor,

My political Coach,

My biggest fan,

My Agya bi wua, Agya bi te ase, Father

Wofa Wofa Wofa,

I am lost for words.

Wofa, Please let your spirit guide me even in your death.

Rest in Peace- Demmrifa Due

Sir John died on Wednesday evening at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital after a short ailment.

Until his death, Sir John was the Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission.

He died after testing positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

Sir John reportedly succumbed to complications of the disease while undergoing treatment at the ICU of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.