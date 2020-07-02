National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has expressed shock at the news of the death of former General Secretary Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John.

The CEO of the Forestry Commission is reported to have died in Accra on Wednesday after a short illness.

Speaking to JoyNews, Mr Blay said “I’m in shock. I am trying, as it were, to digest it. I still cannot believe it.”

“About three weeks ago I was at his office. He was very well and happy, we cracked jokes. He was very healthy and full of life,” he said.

He further explained that “I learnt, about some four days ago, that he had taken ill and was recovering.”

The clearly distraught Chairman of the NPP described Sir John’s demise as a big loss to the party and the country.