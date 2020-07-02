A political scientist with the University of Ghana, Professor Ransford Gyampo, has showered praises on the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, popularly known as Sir John, whose sudden demise has thrown the country into a state of shock.

Recounting how Sir John called him last Saturday to commend him on his analyses of the NPP’s parliamentary primaries on TV, Prof Gyampo said Sir John was among the very few politicians who have kept Ghana’s peace, by promoting consensus building and minimising adversarial politics.

Taking to his Facebook page, Prof Gyampo said on campaign rallies, and in his partisan public pronouncements, Sir John sounded combative and humorous at the same time.

“When I was the coordinator of the IEA-Ghana Political Parties Programme and he was the General Secretary of the NPP, I saw how well he related with Asiedu Nketiah and other General Secretaries. His sense of humour disarmed political combatants and lessened political tension,” he said.

